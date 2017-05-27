Tarring road works in Petauke to start next week

Tarring of Petauke turnoff–boma road will commence next week.

Petauke District Council Chairperson, James Lungu, told Breeze News, that Condrill Construction Company is expected to construct three roads in the district.

Mr. Lungu says the construction company will first start working on the 6.5 kilometre Petauke Turnoff-Boma road, 4.5 kilometre Minga Stop-Hospital road and 6.5 kilometre Kalindawalo-Palace road.

And Mr. Lungu says the construction of Chikowa-Chizanda road has reached an advanced stage.

He says the tarring of the roads will greatly change the face of the district.