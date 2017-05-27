Public Accounts Committee touring road projects in Eastern Province.

The Public Accounts Committee PAC has embarked on a tour of road projects in Eastern Province.

PAC Chairperson, Cornelius Mwiitwa says that the tour is to ensure that money allocated to projects is not misappropriated and also check on the quality of works done.

Mr Mwiitwa who is also UPND, United Party for National Development Choma Central Member of Parliament mentioned the Chipata-Chadiza, Chipata-Vubwi, Chadiza-Katete and Chipata-Mfuwe as some of the roads whose works need to be inspected.

He says this is also done to fulfil concerns raised in the 2012-2015 auditor general’s report.

He was speaking in Chipata this morning when he paid a courtesy call on Eastern Province Permanent Secretary, Chanda Kasolo.

And Mr. Kasolo says he is disappointed with contractors working on the Chipata- Chadiza and Chipata- Vubwi roads for stopping works when government delayed to pay them.

Mr Kasolo also mentioned the Luangwa-Kacholola stretch on the Great East Road where works done are not of good quality adding that the contractor should account for it.

He thanked PAC for coming to the province because their tour will change the way contractors work.