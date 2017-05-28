PF maintains EL is 2021 pesidential candidate

Patriotic Front, PF Secretary General, Davies Mwila, has re-emphasised that the party’s Presidential Candidate for 2021 elections is President Edgar Lungu.

Mr. Mwila says people, who may have ambitions for the Party Presidency must shelve them until 2026.

Mr. Mwila says there is an unwritten rule in politics that people must not challenge an incumbent President.

He says for this reason, he does not expect all loyal members of the PF Party to start causing trouble in the party, simply because they cannot withhold their ambitions.

Mr. Mwila added that the party will start countrywide elections for structures on July 1st 2018 and will build up to the General Conference in 2020.

He also mentioned that the Central Committee has resolved that people, who had stood as independent candidates and their supporters can go back to the party, but as ordinary members.

Speaking during a fundraising dinner in Kasama Saturday evening, Mr. Mwila says this is for purposes of discipline.