Government to rehabiliate East rural roads

Government says it will this year embark on the rehabilitation of rural roads in Eastern Province with Support from the Germany Government and World Bank.

Eastern Province Permanent Secretary, Chanda Kasolo, says the Germany government has agreed to fund the rehabilitation of some rural roads in the Province.

Mr. Kasolo says his office has also been discussing with Authorities at the World Bank to assist the province with funds to construct and rehabilitate more rural roads in the province adding that discussions have reached an advanced stage.

He says this is in an effort to ensure that all rural areas are accessible with good roads.

Mr. Kasolo says Eastern Province is an agro based area, needing a good road network for development to be sustained.

He was briefing a delegation from PAC, the Public Accounts Committee that is in the province to inspect road works.