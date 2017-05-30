Three police officers arrested for corrupt practices

The Anti-Corruption Commission ACC has charged and arrested three Police Officers from Sinda Police Station for Corrupt Practices and Abuse of Authority of Office.

ACC Public Relations Manager Timothy Moon has confirmed the arrest of the officers to Breeze News.

Mr. Moono says that Imasiku Ndumba a male Zambian, aged 47 of Kawaza Compound, who is the Station Inspector at Sinda Police was arrested for One Count of Abuse of Authority of Office, contrary to the Anti-Corruption Act Number 3 of 2012.

This is related to the manner Ndumba authorized the release of Musa Zulu from Police Custody where he was detained for cultivation of banned psychotropic substances.

And Langford Phiri, a Zambian male aged 54 of Riverside Compound, Katete District, who is a Sergeant at Sinda Police station, was arrested and charged with One Count of Corrupt Practices by a Public Officer.

Mr. Moono says that Phiri received 4,000 Kwacha from Packson Zulu, as an inducement or reward for himself in order for him to facilitate the release of Musa Zulu from Police Custody where he was detained for cultivation of banned psychotropic substances.

He was further charged with one count of Abuse of Authority of Office, in the manner he facilitated for the release of Musa Zulu from Police Custody.

Mr. Moono further says that Dominic Chisha Ndhlovu, a Zambian male aged 33 of Kawaza Compound in Sinda District, who is a Police Intelligence Officer at Sinda Police Station, was arrested and charged with One Count of Corrupt Practices by a Public Officer.

He says that Ndhlovu received 4,000 Kwacha from Packson Zulu, as an inducement or reward for himself in order for him to facilitate the release of Musa Zulu from Police Custody where he was detained for cultivation of banned psychotropic substances.

Mr. Zulu says that Zulu was further charged with one count of Abuse of Authority of Office, in the manner he facilitated for the release of Musa Zulu from Police Custody.

The trio will appear in court soon.