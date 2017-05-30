Governemnt starts releasing CDF after two years.

Government has finally started releasing the CDF, Constituency Development Fund after almost two years.

Seven Hundred Thousand Kwacha CDF, Constituency Development Fund has been released to Luangeni Constituency in Chipata district.

Chipata Mayor, Sinoya Mwale, confirmed this to Breeze News.

Mr. Mwale says Luangeni is the first constituency to receive CDF in Chipata district but all the constituencies will receive the money soon.

He urged the people in Luangeni to ensure that they use the money for its intended purpose of attending to developmental projects.

Mr. Mwale added that names for CDF committee members that were submitted to Lusaka have been approved by the Ministry of Local Government and Housing.

He says what is remaining is for the committee elections to take place.