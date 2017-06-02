Government warns illegal gold miners in Petauke

Illegal Gold Miners allegedly digging gold in Chikowa area of Petauke District have been warned of stern action.

Eastern Province Permanent Secretary Chanda Kasolo says illegal gold miners will not be spared because they do not have permits to conduct the business.

Speaking during a press briefing at his office yesterday, Mr Kasolo says those who will be found in the illegal activity, will be taken to court.

He says it is illegal for people to start mining, when they only have prospecting licence because a prospecting licence only allows interested individuals to go to an area and investigate, if the area has minerals or not

He says his office is aware of some foreign nationals from neighbouring countries who do not have permits and are buying gold in the area.

Mr Kasolo says at the moment, no one has a valid mining licence adding that this is why it is important for law enforcers to do their work.

He has dismissed allegations that some officers from the Department of National Parks and Wildlife beat up illegal gold miners in Chikowa area during an operation they conducted recently.