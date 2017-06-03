Civil servants abusing beer in Sinda district

Reports have emerged of some civil servants staying away from work, due to excessive beer drinking in Sinda district.

The reports indicate that the trend is more common in rural parts of the district where a local brew, commonly known as Kachasu is being abused.

And when contacted for comment, Sinda District Commissioner Paradious Sakala, acknowledged that increased brewing of Kachasu is contributing to the raise in the number of civil servants drinking alcoholic drinks while on duty.

Mr. Sakala says it is worrying to note that, the beer is being taken to houses of some civil servants.

He challenged communities in the district to stop producing Kachasu, in order to lessen the number of civil servants drinking beer, while on duty.

He says stringent measures need to be put in place to stop the brewing of Kachasu in the communities and end the trend of drinking while on duty.