A Dutch national swindled K28,000 in a love affair.

A Dutch national on Thursday told the Chipata Magistrate Court how he was made to pay over 28, 000 Kwacha for child maintenance to two female Zambians for a fake baby.

This is in a case where Bibi Valley and Zubeda Abdulla Valley ,are charged with one count of obtaining money by false pretences.

It is alleged that the duo on unknown dates, but between November 1, 2016 and January 2, 2017 ,jointly and whilst acting together, obtained 28, 100 Kwacha from Richard Portier, claiming that it was for child maintenance.

Portier, said in May 2015, he had a sexual relationship with a lady only known as Michelle and that the two accused persons claimed that they were mother and aunt to her.

He told the court that the duo swindled him a lot of money after he returned to Holland ,when they informed him that Michelle had fallen pregnant and eventually gave birth.

He said that he was disappointed that despite being charged spouse payment and child maintenance, the issue of Michelle having a baby was fake.

And Tite Phiri 48, of Kaulembe in Chief Mshawa’s area told the court that Michelle was her daughter and that her real name was Mary Zulu, who was born in 1988.

She said her daughter was never pregnant during the stated period ,adding that she was disappointed to learn that there were some people, who claimed to be parents of her daughter.

Phiri testified that she never received any money that was paid for spouse payment and child maintenance.

Trial in the matter that is before Principal Resident Jennifer Bwalya continues.