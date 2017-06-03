Twelve point eight million Kwacha for road works in Petauke

Government has released 12.8 million kwacha to Condrill Construction Company, to tar three roads in Petauke District.

Petauke District Council Chairperson James Lungu ,told Breeze News that the construction company has already moved on site.

He says the money was released on Tuesday this week.

Mr. Lungu says the construction company will first start working on the 6.5 kilometre Petauke Turnoff-Boma road, then move on to the 4.5 kilometre Minga Stop-Hospital road and finish off with the 6.5 kilometre Kalindawalo-Palace road.

And Mr Lungu says Sable Construction Company has also received money, to continue working on the township roads in the district.

Meanwhile, Sable Construction Company Laboratory Manager in Petauke, Israel Chipunza says that the construction company is expected to commence the works next week.

Sable Construction Company is tarring eighteen township roads in Petauke, at a total cost of about 129 million kwacha