Over 800 e-voucher cards not activated

Eight hundred and fifty-three e-voucher cards for farmers in Mtaya Block have not yet been activated.

This came to light during the 2017 Central Block Agriculture and Commercial Show in Chief Misholo’s Mtaya area.

Gracing the occasion, Chipata May Sinoya Mwale stated that the block received 9,932 cards of which 9,676 were deposited for.

He says that 8,823 cards were activated while 853 cards have not yet been activated. Mr. Mwale explained that this gives 89 per cent success for the block.

The Chipata mayor stated that government will ensure that the remaining inactive cards are activated as soon as possible.

And Mr. Mwale says that he was aware that some cards were activated twice adding that those affected should report to agriculture officers.

He thanked farmers for the bumper harvest to be realised this year despite many challenges like late distribution of farming inputs and crops pests.

The Block Agriculture and Commercial Show was held under the theme “Promoting green economy”.

Mr. Mwale says that theme was well placed as it is line with government’s agenda of creating employment and wealth through diversification in agriculture.