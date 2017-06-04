Three dangerous criminals arrested in Petauke

Three suspected dangerous criminals have been arrested in Petauke District for house breaking and theft.

Eastern Province Deputy Police Commissioner Diamond Likashi says two suspects are from Lusaka while one is a Petauke resident.

Mr. Likashi told Breeze News that property worth thousands of kwacha has been recovered.

He says the recovered property was stolen from 24 houses, adding that more property is yet to be recovered.

He says the accused persons are expected to appear in court soon once investigations are concluded.