Father impregnates daughter in a bid to get rich

A 48 year old Chipata man has been arrested by police for defiling a 15 year old girl and committing possible incest.

Eastern Province Police Commissioner, Alex Chilufya who confirmed this to Breeze News named the suspect as Lameck Sakala.

Mr. Chilufya says it is alleged that Sakala between 2014 and 2017 had canal knowledge of his own Biological daughter.

Mr. Chilufya says the act resulted in the daughter falling pregnant and is now with a one year two months old baby.

He says the girl was coerced into the act by both her parents as a means to get the family rich but the mother has since died.

Mr. Chilufya says the incident occurred from Chalo chatha village in Chieftainess M’kanda’s area of Chipata district.