Pupils forced to learn from classrooms without roofs

Some pupils in Chief Mumbi’s area of Petauke District are learning in classrooms without roofs.

Chief Mumbi told Breeze News that this is after the roofs of the affected classrooms where blown off, by heavy rains experienced during the last rainy season.

The traditional leader says authorities should quickly move in and repair the affected classrooms.

The chief mentioned Mkuntha Primary, as one of the affected schools in the area.

The traditional leader says government through the Ministry of Education, should also consider connecting Mtumbata Secondary School to the national electricity grid.

He says electricity is needed at the school, because pupils find challenges to study in the evening.