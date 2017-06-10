Border water and sanitation project delays

The 15.7 million Kwacha project of improving water and sanitation at Mwami, Mchinji and Chanida borders is at 70 percent complete.

Eastern Water and Sewerage Company Managing Director Lyton Kanowa says the project was expected to be completed in May but has delayed due to lack of water in 3 boreholes at Mwami border.

The cross boarder project funded by CRIDIF, a British company commenced in February.

Mr. Kanowa says his office asked for extra time from the funders and was given up to July 30th 2017.

He was speaking during the tour of the project by Luangeni Member of Parliament, Charles Zulu at Mwami border this morning.

Mr. Kanowa explained that the project include, drilling of five boreholes, constructing a water supply network, ablution blocks and water kiosks.

Mr. Kanowa says once completed, the project will benefit travelers and about 3,000 people living along the borders whose houses will be connected to water supply.