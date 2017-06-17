Construction works of 11 dip tanks have stalled.

Construction works of eleven dip tanks have stalled in Eastern Province due to government’s delay in paying money to the contractors.

Provincial Veterinary Officer, Author Mumbolomena, told Breeze News that the 11 dip tanks are out of the 66 whose construction works started in 2014.

He says the department has not yet paid the contractors for part of the works done on the dip tanks.

Dr. Mumbolomena says construction works for the 11 dip tanks will resume as soon as the department receives the remaining project funds from government.

He, however, did not disclose how much money government owes contractors for the construction of dip tanks.

Meanwhile, Dr. Mumbolomena says construction works on over 55 dip tanks, have been completed at a cost of about six million Kwacha.

He says all the completed dip tanks are operational across the region.

Dr. Mumbolomena says the construction of dip tanks across Eastern Province ,will assist curb East Coast fever and other tick borne diseases, which are common in cattle.