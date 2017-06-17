Government challenged to address children’s needs.

A traditional leader in Chipata District has called on government to address challenges school going children face in their respective communities.

Speaking during the commemoration of the Day of the African Child yesterday, Chief Kapatamoyo of the Ngoni people, says children, especially those in rural areas, face a number of challenges, which should be addressed by government.

And the traditional leader says parents and guardians have a big role to play in transforming their children into responsible citizens.

He says the trend of marrying off girls at a tender age, should be condemned by well-meaning Zambians.

The traditional leader says marrying off children at a tender age, has greatly affected their wellbeing, a trend which should be stopped immediately.

And a grade seven pupil of Nyakutwa Primary School, Thandiwe Khosa, says the plight of children, especially a girl child can be safeguarded if they are educated.

Thandiwe says issues affecting children such as early marriages, will be reduced if many children are educated and empowered.