Twelve farmers nabbed for cultivation of over two tonnes of cannabis.

The Drug Enforcement Commission, DEC has arrested twelve small scale farmers of Mambwe District for unlawful cultivation of fresh cannabis plants weighing over two tonnes.

In a press statement this morning, DEC says the farmers were arrested in separate incidences.

In Simukonda Village, Moses Phiri, 23, Mambwe Phiri, 42, and John Banda, 42, were arrested for unlawful cultivation of fresh cannabis plants weighing 1.07 tonnes.

Others arrested and jointly charged are Robson Banda, 42, and Falesi Mbewe, 35, for unlawful cultivation of fresh cannabis plants weighing 395 kilograms.

Lameck Banda, 42, and his wife Eletina Jere, 36, have been arrested for unlawful cultivation of fresh cannabis plants weighing 392 kilograms.

Kelvin Jere, 34, and Eliness Banda, 35, have also been arrested for unlawful cultivation of fresh cannabis plants weighing 375 kilograms.

Also arrested is Able Banda, 46 and Godwin Phiri, 65, for unlawful cultivation of fresh cannabis plants weighing 150 and 110 kilograms of cannabis respectively.

The commission has also arrested a number of people in Western and Lusaka Provinces. All suspects will appear in court soon.