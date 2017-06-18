Government to get support to rehabilitate theatre in Petauke

Government will receive financial support for the rehabilitation of the theatre, at Petauke district hospital which is currently in a deplorable state.

Eastern Province Medical Director Abel Kabalo says JHPIEGO and SIDA, the Swedish International Development Authority, have declared interest to support the rehabilitation of the theatre.

He says that the hospital requires a total of 400, 000 Kwacha for full rehabilitation and that the two partners will only support the rehabilitation of the theatre.

He stated that the Bill of Quantity, BOQ is being done and that a contractor is soon expected to move on site.

And Dr. Kabalo, says that there is need to rehabilitate other infrastructure, such as the wards and dental department, to ensure that the health facility continues to operate as a hospital.

Dr. Kabalo noted that Petauke hospital, has been experiencing operational problems due to the dilapidated state of the infrastructure, which was constructed in the 1960s.

And Petauke Medical Superintendent Ireen Chanda, explained that the roof of the facility is on the verge of collapsing, with some leakages on a number of water pipes.

Dr. Chanda stated the hospital, which has been in existence for over 50 years without major infrastructure renovation and replenishing, needs immediate attention.