Sinda Day Secondary School to start operating in 2018

The thirty-eight million Kwacha Sinda Day Secondary school will be operational in January next year.

Eastern Province Education Officer Allan Lingambe says he is confident that though the infrastructure at the learning institution is not yet fully complete, it will be ready to be operationalized by January.

He says that all the 27 staff houses and ten classrooms have already been done and that the only works such as electric fittings and paintings are yet to be done.

Dr. Lingambe also notes that the assembly hall, the sick bay and part of the administration block have not yet been completed.

He states that the contractor Zhong Mei Construction Company is currently carrying out some finishing works on the project.

Dr. Lingambe said the school is already gazetted and 25 teachers and elven general workers have already been employed but have been temporarily re-deployed to other schools waiting for the school to be ready.

He observes that the school whose works started in 2010 has delayed to be completed due to delayed payments by Government.