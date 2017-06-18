Government formulating a marriage act to curb early marriages.

The Ministry of Gender and Child Development says it is in the process of formulating a marriage act.

Gender Minister, Victoria Kalima, says the formation of the marriage act will help clarify who a child is and will reduce cases of early marriages.

Speaking during a live program on Breeze FM, Ms. Kalima explained that in some instances, a person is taken to be a child when she is below the age of 16, while the constitution describes a child as anyone below the age of 18.

Ms. Kalima, who is also Kasenengwa Member of Parliament, says her ministry will ensure that a girl child is protected from all forms of violence.

She says government is also looking at ways of criminalising child marriage.

Ms. Kalima says parents and guardians, who are perpetrators of the vice, will be prosecuted.

She further indicated that government is contemplating banning some initiation ceremonies, which are contributing to high cases of early marriages.