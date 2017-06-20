Chipata City Council starts connecting traffic lights

The local authority in Chipata District has started connecting the traffic lights to ZESCO, the Zambia Electricity Supply Corporation line.

Chipata City Council Director of Engineering, Costen Mvula says a cable that was vandalised on the Umodzi Highway was connected over the weakened, and that testing of the traffic signals was done.

Mr. Mvula says that all the traffic lights on the three junctions, Church, Parirenyatwa and Nasser roads are being connected to ZESCO lines.

He says the traffic lights will be operationalized soon once connections are concluded.

He says the council has faced a number of challenges because some cables were vandalised, a situation he described as worrying.