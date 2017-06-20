PS Chanda Kasolo tells off PF cadres

Eastern Province Permanent Secretary, Chanda Kasolo has dismissed allegations from the PF, Patriotic Front Party that his administration is not working with the ruling party.

Reacting to the PF provincial leadership, which has called for his removal from office, Mr. Kasolo said that he will not be intimidated by cadres because he is a civil servant and not a politician.

Speaking to Breeze News, Mr. Kasolo also said that PF cadres do not have an absolute right to government contracts.

He explained that the provincial tender board committee will award contracts based on merit whether the construction company bidding for the contract is owned by someone from the ruling party or opposition political party.

Mr. Kasolo explained that the provincial tender board committee is guided by ZPPA, Zambia Public Procurement Authority guidelines when awarding contracts.

The permanent secretary stated that as a public officer, he has an obligation to work for Zambians and not politicians asking him to give them contracts and jobs for their relatives.

He denied ever assisting UPND sympathisers, who own construction companies, contracts and pushing for their quick payment.

Yesterday the PF held a press briefing, where Provincial Secretary, Joseph Kolosa demanded for Mr. Kasolo, deputy permanent secretary, Patrick Mwanawasa and Chipata District Commissioner, Kalunga Zulu to be dismissed for failing to work with the PF and assisting to enrich UPND members through awarding them contracts.