Two months baby burnt to death

A two months old baby has been burnt to death in a maize field in Lundazi district.

Eastern Province Police Commissioner, Alex Chilufya, confirmed to Breeze News the death of Racheal Ngulube of Chiniyimba Village in Chief Mwase’s area.

Mr. Chilufya says the incident occurred on Wednesday around 07 hours, when the baby was left in the care of her elder sister, as her parents were harvesting maize.

Mr. Chilufya says the baby sustained 3rd degree burns after the maize filed she was in was ignited with a match stick by her ten year old elder sister.

He says no foul play was suspected.