Over 50 pupils abandon school for marriage

Over 50 pupils of Bwanunkha Primary School in Chadiza district are reported to have stopped school in preference for marriage.

School Head teacher, Peter Banda, revealed this in a letter dated June 20th 2017 to the District Commissioner, George Phiri, availed to Breeze News yesterday.

Mr. Banda said the number of dropouts at the school has gone above 50 this term, with the majority being girl children.

He said headmen, parents and the affected children were summoned by school authorities to explain their absenteeism.

Mr. Banda says nothing was achieved as most pupils, especially girls, preferred to get married.

He asked the District Commissioner, George Phiri and Chadiza

District Education Board Secretary, DEBS, Misozi Mwenya, to intervene in the matter.

Meanwhile Chadiza district commissioner, George Phiri, has expressed disappointment over the decision by the pupils to stop school in preference for marriage.

Mr. Phiri said it is the wish of government that all pupils complete education before marrying.

He has directed the District Child Protection Committee to intensify campaigns on Child Protection Awareness in the district.

He was speaking during a one day stakeholders training workshop on child protection policy organized by Lifeline/ChildLine Zambia in Chadiza.