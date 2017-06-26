Operations at Chipata-M’chinji railway line suspended

Operations of the Chipata-M’chinji railway line have been temporarily stopped, because of renovation works being carried out.

Eastern Province Permanent Secretary, Chanda Kasolo, confirmed this to Breeze News.

Mr. Kasolo says the railway line on the Malawian side has developed a fault and is being renovated.

Mr. Kasolo says authorities from Malawi will communicate when the renovation works are complete so that the train can resume its operations.

He, however, did not mention how long the renovation works are likely to take.

Mr. Kasolo says he is hopeful that the renovation works will be completed soon because the train has to start transporting maize since it is harvest period.

And a check by Breeze News on the railway line on the Zambian side, found that some people have buried the rail trucks with gravel in Dam View area, which is now being used as a road for motor vehicles.