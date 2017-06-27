UPND says farmers need better representation

The opposition United Party for National Development, UPND has observed that lack of strong representation for farmers is partly contributing to their exploitation.

UPND provincial publicity and information secretary, Victor Mbuzi, also observed that some unions charge a lot of money, a situation, which forces most farmers to opt not to join unions.

He explained that, while unions and organizations that represent government and workers or companies are vibrant, some farmer organizations have not been fully representing the farmers.

Mr. Mbuzi has therefore, called on government to consider announcing this year’s crop floor prices, instead of continuously asking farmers to wait for better prices, which are unknown.

Meanwhile, Mr. Mbuzi says the party in the province is disappointed with the fracas that happened in Lusaka between PF and UPND members during the burial of party members for both parties.

He explained that the two parties, with assistance from churches and non-governmental organizations, must find ways of ending the ongoing violence, before the situation gets out of hand.