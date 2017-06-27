Chipata Council workers down tools

Division four workers at Chipata City Council and contractual workers at Chipata Motel have downed tools for nonpayment of salaries for three months.

Zambia United Local Authority Workers Union, ZULAWU Chipata District Chairperson, Milimo Buumba, confirmed this to Breeze News.

Mr. Buumba stated that the salary wage bill for the workers is about 33,000 Kwacha per month, meaning that the council owes workers at Chipata Motel, about ninety-nine thousand kwacha for three months.

Mr. Buumba says the union had engaged management at Chipata City Council last week on the matter and gave them up to Friday to pay the workers or they would go on strike.

Mr. Buumba says that the union was surprised to note that up to yesterday, the workers were not paid their salaries, a situation that forced them to go on strike.

He vowed that the workers will not go back to work until management pays them their three months salaries.

Chipata City Council Acting Town Clerk, Namenda Kaonga, could not be reached for comment by news time.