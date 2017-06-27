Veterinary Department alert to any outbreak of bird flu

The Veterinary Department in Eastern Province says that it is always alert to any outbreak of bird flu.

Provincial Veterinary Officer, Arthur Mumbolomena has told Breeze News that this is why the department has not completely relaxed its surveillance in borders.

Dr. Mumbolomena however, says that his office has not received any communication over government’s decision to ban the import of live birds and other poultry products from South Africa.

This follows an outbreak of the highly pathogenic avian influenza H5N8, commonly known as bird flu, in that country.

The decision came barely a fortnight after a similar ban was imposed on poultry imports from DRC, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Zimbabwe and other countries which also recorded an outbreak of the virus.

Fisheries Minister Michael Katambo said that the measure was taken to safeguard Zambia’s poultry industry.

However, Dr. Mumbolomena says that the department hopes that it can receive communication from the ministry headquarters so that they can understand the guidelines on how to treat the ban.