Thieves steal K100,000 and gold from Chipata businessman

Unknown people have broken into a house of a Zambian of Asian origin and got away with 100,000 Kwacha cash and a piece of gold valued at 50 thousand Kwacha in Chipata district.

Eastern Province Police Commissioner, Alex Chilufya, has confirmed the burglary and theft case to Breeze News.

Mr. Chilufya says the incident happened yesterday between 13 and 14 hours in Bombay Township at the house of Matadar Zakir.

Mr. Chilufya says unknown people broke a bugler bar of the living room window at Mr. Zakir’s house and got cash money and a piece of Gold.

He says no arrest has been made and police have instituted investigations into the matter.

Meanwhile, a man of Daniel Village in Chief Kakumbi’s area in Mambwe district has been killed by an elephant.

Mr. Chilufya says the man only identified as Edward, mate his fate as he was seated at his house in the early hours of today, when an elephant approached his house and stamped him to death.

He says the body has been taken to Kakumbi clinic and police have informed the Department of National Parks and Wildlife on the matter, so that the animal can be secured.

Mr. Chilufya says issues of human animal conflict are common in Mambwe district, especially during harvest period, because animals move around looking for space as they feel displaced and people living near the game park become victims.