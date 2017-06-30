Sixty-eight students graduate from Sambizga College of Education

Sixty-eight students from Sambizga College of Education in Chipata have today graduated with Primary Education Diplomas, at the institutions 2nd graduation ceremony.

Addressing the new graduates, University of Zambia, UNZA Acting Vice Chancellor, Professor Austin Cheyeka, says the students have an opportunity to upgrade their qualifications at the University of Zambia.

Professor Cheyeka says this is because the primary diplomas they have obtained are underwritten by UNZA.

He says this is because Sambizga is working in collaboration with UNZA.

Professor Cheyeka urged the graduates to be dedicated to their teaching profession and always be present during their work, once deployed in the teaching service.

He advised the graduates to refrain from vices that can lead them to contract HIV.

Meanwhile, Sambizga College of Education principal, Francis Zimba, says the 30 male and 38 female students, who graduated today, are fully baked with quality education and ready to serve as teachers.

Speaking earlier at the ceremony, Mr. Zimba says the college has grown from the time it started operating in 2013, as it now offers secondary school teaching diploma.

Mr. Zimba appealed to government to consider giving bursaries to students in private colleges, because they also face similar challenges as those in public institutions.

He also urged government to consider recruiting the graduates in the teaching service.

The principal says the college will continue supplementing government’s efforts of providing quality education to its students in the province, which only has one public college of education.

And Eastern Province Education Officer, Allan Lingambe, urged the graduates to apply for employment to the ministry, so that they can be considered in the deployment of teachers next month.

Dr. Lingambe appealed to the college to continue focusing on issues of quality to uphold the integrity of education, especially that the institution is accredited to UNZA.