Chipata Forest to disappear

Plans to de-gazette Chipata forest into a residential area have reached an advanced stage.

Kapata ward councilor, Naphtali Banda told Breeze News that he has engaged the Minister of Local Government, Vincent Mwale and Chipata Central Member of Parliament, Moses Mawere, who are currently handling the issue.

Mr. Banda says the discussions have reached an advanced stage and the forest will be de-gazzetted soon.

Mr. Banda says the plan is to turn the forest into a high cost residential area for Kapata ward with proper planning from Chipata City Council.

He says currently, people have been building houses with no proper plans, a situation which is not allowed because Chipata being a city needs good planned residential areas.

The civic leader says people who have acquired land should be patient and wait for the time when they will be given a go ahead to continue with their construction works.