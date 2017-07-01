Management at Chadiza council grilled over unclear expenditure

Councilors in Chadiza yesterday took to task the Director of Works Mafita Mtonga to explain the progress of the existing projects under CDF, Constituency Development Fund.

Chadiza Central Ward Councillor Richard Mbewe asked Mr. Mtonga to explain on the progress report with BOQ, Bill of Quantities on CDF projects that were submitted to the PLGO, Provincial Local Government Office.

The report indicates that 70,000 Kwacha, which was released in 2014 for the rehabilitation of the New Show Grounds was all utilized on the project when infact nothing has been done on the project.

Mr. Mbewe later proposed that the full council meeting be suspended for a few minutes to allow councilors and management go and physically check the works done at the named project site.

In giving response to the matter, Director of Works Mafita Mtonga said not all the money released was utilised on the project.

Mr Mtonga, who did not state how much money was used out of the released 70,000 Kwacha, said the report was submitted to the PLGO in order for the ministry to carry out an effective and efficient verification of CDF projects before the receipt of the next allocation.

According to a report presented by Plans, Works and Development Committee Chairperson Helman Phiri in the meeting, 70,000 Kwacha released under CDF in 2014 for the rehabilitation of the new show ground, was all utilised on the project.

The report indicates that the construction of a basketball court, installation of football pitch goal posts and formation of volleyball and netball pitches have all been completed when infact nothing has been done at the site.

After the site visit by the councilors, the council meeting resumed to deliberate other issues without telling members of the public who were in attendance the findings at the site and resolution made on the matter.

However, a check by Breeze News at the said project site, found that only the removing of trees and uprooting of stumps were partly done.