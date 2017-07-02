Chadiza council to repossess undeveloped commercial land

Chadiza District Council has threatened to repossess all the pieces of commercial land that have not been developed.

Council Chairman Paul Phiri says that it is sad to note that a number of people, who were offered commercial land 10 years ago have not developed the said pieces of land.

Mr. Phiri says such land owners are delaying development in the district.

He says that the local authority is currently receiving a number of potential land developers, who wish to invest in the central business district of Chadiza, adding that the council will not hesitate to grab any land that is not developed.

Mr. Phiri directed Council Management to call on such developers within 14 days to look into the matter.

He said this in his opening speech during the Fourth Ordinary Council Meeting in Chadiza district.