Malnourished inmates start receiving supplementary foods

Inmates in some Correctional Facilities in Eastern Province have started receiving supplementary foods.

Chipata Correctional Facility Medical Directorate Chief Inspector, Musonda Namusokwe says the health unit at the correctional facility has come up with an initiative called Ubumi initiative whose aim is to supplement nutritional foods to inmates that are malnourished or unwell.

Mrs. Namusokwe says the unit has its own garden where they cultivate vegetables and fruits, to feed sick inmates and those who are malnourished.

She told Breeze News on the sidelines of this year’s agriculture and commercial show that the correctional service health unit is working in collaboration with other non-governmental organizations such as NZP plus who also help in supplementing other food stuffs.

She says Ubumi initiative, which started in April this year has helped a lot of inmates whose nutritional aspects were not good.

Mrs. Namusokwe says Ubumi initiative which is currently being implemented at Chimbokaila in Lusaka, Mukobeko correctional facility in Kabwe and Chipata District will soon be expanded to other districts in the province.