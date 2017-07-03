EPCCI challenges farmers layering village chickens

The Eastern Province Chamber of Commerce and Industry, EPCCI has urged farmers layering village chickens to take advantage of the increased population of the birds to boost their businesses.

This follows the announcement by the Veterinary Department that the population of village chickens in the province, has increased to about 1.5 million.

EPCCI President, Thomas M’tonga told Breeze News that it is important for farmers to take layering of village chickens as a serious business.

Mr. M’tonga says people layering village chickens must now improve their way of conducting their business, by dressing the chickens and stocking them in supermarkets.

He says doing so will assist them sell more chickens and make more profit.

Mr. M’tonga says village chickens are on demand because of their high nutrition value.