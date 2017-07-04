Government electronic pay slip system hits a snag

Most teachers in Eastern Province do not have access to internet facilities for them to receive pay slips electronically.

Provincial Education Officer, Allan Lingambe confirmed this to Breeze News.

Dr. Lingambe says teachers were supposed to start receiving their pay slips electronically this year but the process could not go ahead because of lack of access to internet facilities by most teachers.

Dr. Lingambe says this has forced his office to write a request to government to continue with the system of printing out pay slips for teachers.

Dr. Lingambe was reacting to complaints by some teachers in Chipata that they have been getting salaries without pay slips and have continued suffering unknown deductions from the salaries.

He says some of the deductions that teachers are experiencing will be established when their salaries are printed out.

Dr. Lingambe however, reiterated that most teachers suffer salary deductions when there are some irregularities such as being wrongly paid allowances that they are not entitled to.