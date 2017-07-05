Eastern Province records 22 Road Traffic Accidents during long weekend.

Eastern Province recorded 22 Road Traffic Accidents during the long weekend.

Police Division Criminal Investigative Officer, Patson Mukomongo, told Breeze News that the province also recorded 14 breaking in crimes and six burglary and theft cases during the long weekend.

Mr. Mukomongo explained that among the 22 accidents, one was fatal, four are serious injuries, five slight injuries and 12 minor injuries.

Mr. Mukomongo says a man, Bernard Chisenga, aged 34 died in an accident, which occurred along M’soro road near St. Luke’s Secondary School in Mambwe district.

He says the accident happened on July 3rd, 2017 when a Toyota Corolla, driven by Limata Mushe Kabalika aged 26 of Mwami Mission Hospital lost control and overturned.

He said no arrest has been made, because the driver is still admitted in the hospital.

And Mr. Mukomongo says Isaac Lungu aged 40 of Katonda farms in Petauke district was beaten to death by Matambo Zulu aged 40 of the same area, who is on the run and police have instituted investigations into the matter.

Mr. Mukomongo says police have continued with their everyday patrols to ensure that members of the public are safe.

He urged people to be reporting any criminal activities happening in their areas so that suspects are arrested.