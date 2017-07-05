Reward towards arrest of Arsonists increased from K300,000 to K500,000

The Zambia Police Service has increased the amount of reward towards the arrest of criminals behind torching of ZESCO pylons from 300, 000 to 500, 000 Kwacha.

Police Spokesperson, Esther Katongo says that the reward also includes apprehension and successful prosecution of criminals behind other spate of fires that have rocked the country.

Ms. Katongo says that any person with information should report to any nearest police station.

Meanwhile Ms. Katongo says that going by the council’s allocated shops, 1,901 stores were burnt in the fire that occurred at Lusaka’s City Market yesterday.

She says that some of the shops were sub divided by owners of the shops meaning that there are more people affected than the given number of shops.

Ms. Katongo says that police are still quantifying the total value of property damaged in the fire.

She says that all the affected shops were on the southern part of the market.