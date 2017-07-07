Lack of electricity affects ICT subject in some schools

Pupils in Ng’ongwe ward of Kasenengwa Constituency in Chipata District are failing to learn ICT, Information Communication Technology subject due to lack of electricity.

Headman Kawaluti, Kawaluti Zulu says pupils are failing to learn ICT, because of lack of electricity in many schools of the constituency.

Mr. Zulu cited Kasenengwa Primary school, where he says parents and guardians are failing to make contributions for the operation of the generator, a situation which is affecting pupils’ performance in ICT.

Mr. Zulu said this when Chipata Mayor, Sinoya Mwale held a developmental meeting in the area.

And when contacted for a comment, Provincial Education Officer Allan Lingambe says the affected schools will only be learning theory for computer studies and will not be registered to write final exams for ICT.

Dr. Lingambe says the Ministry of Education has further engaged the office of the Permanent Secretary in the province, so that schools that are not electrified are connected to the national grid under REA, the Rural Electrification Authority.

He further says a list of all the affected schools has been submitted to the Permanent Secretary’s office.