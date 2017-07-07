Civil servants told to report acts of terrorism

Civil servants in Eastern Province have been urged to be reporting any suspicious acts of terrorism to relevant authorities so that people intending to disturb the developments of the nation are defeated.

Southern Province Permanent Secretary, Sibenza Simuchoba says the country has of late experienced a number of activities aimed at disturbing the developments of the nation, which are gaining momentum.

Mr. Simuchoba says it is the duty of civil servants to be vigilant and put their efforts together to report any acts of suspected terrorism for development to be achieved.

Mr. Simuchoba was speaking on behalf of Eastern Province Permanent Secretary Chanda Kasolo when he addressed civil servants at the Eastern Province Development Coordinating Committee meeting in Chipata this morning.

Mr. Simuchoba says Eastern Province has benefitted from a number of developmental projects being undertaken countrywide which must be protected with concerted efforts from civil servants and various stake holders.

And Mr. Simuchoba called for concerted efforts from stakeholders in the province in implementing the 7th National Development Plan that was recently launched by President Edgar Lungu.

He says the 7th National Development Plan is an important milestone towards attaining the vision 2030 of becoming a prosperous middle income nation and requires stronger linkages with various departments in planning and implementing it.

Mr. Simuchoba is in Eastern Province on a familiarization tour with other senior government officials from Southern Province.