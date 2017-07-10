Over 4,000 teachers needed to address shortage

Over 4,000 teachers are needed to address the staffing challenges in most schools in Eastern Province.

Provincial Education Officer, Allan Lingambe told Breeze News that this year’s teacher recruitment exercise will not completely address staffing challenges in the province because the shortfall is huge.

Dr. Lingambe says government will this year recruit 3,000 teachers countrywide, meaning Eastern province will be given a share of the number based on the ratios, which will not be enough.

Dr. Lingambe says the province has challenges of teachers specialized in Business Studies, Science, Mathematics, ICT Information Communication Technology and Zambian Language.

He says the teacher recruitment exercise, which starts this month will just cushion the shortage of teachers the province is facing.