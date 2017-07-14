Senior Chief Nzamane questions delayed works

A traditional leader in Chipata District has expressed concern over the construction of Chikando Secondary School, whose works have stalled for over 10 years.

Senior Chief Nzamane of the Ngoni people says the delay in the construction of the school is worrying.

He says it is surprising to note that works have delayed to be completed when some schools, which were initiated recently, have been completed.

And the traditional leader says he has faith in foreign contractors, because local contractors are not sincere in their execution of duties.

He says local contractors should not be embraced and given contracts because they have previously done a lot of shoddy works.

Senior Chief Nzamane says the challenge with local contractors is that they divert materials meant for the construction of a particular project for their own personal gains.

He said this when Chipata Mayor Sinoya Mwale called on him at his palace.

And Chipata District Senior Education Standard Officer, Binwell Dokowe, says the Ministry of Education had discussed the matter and that an action will be taken before the end of this year.