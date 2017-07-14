Government terminates contract in Vubwi district

Government has terminated the contract for the contractor working on Vubwi Civic Centre, in Vubwi District.

Vubwi District Commissioner Enelesi Banda, says the Zambian Contractor, Brut Construction Company, has delayed in completing the works.

Mrs. Banda says the construction of the Civic Centre, which started in 2015 at a total cost of 6 million Kwacha ,was supposed to be completed in 2016.

She says government has decided to terminate the contract because there was no progress despite the contractor being paid 20 per cent of the total cost of the project.

And Mrs. Banda says the construction of administration offices in the district has been completed.

She says the Chinese Contractor Potec, completed works last week, built at a cost of over 7 million Kwacha.

She says the offices will be ready for occupation once ZESCO connects electricity.

The District Commissioner says government has lost a huge sum of money in rentals at its current offices, because the rentals were being hiked almost every month.