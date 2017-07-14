Vubwi district hospital works advance

Works on the construction of Vubwi District Hospital have reached seventy per cent.

Ministry of Works and Supply, Senior Works Supervisor, Marko Mtonga says the Chinese contractor, Zamchin Construction Company, has already done the roofing and plastering.

Mr. Mtonga told Breeze News that the District Hospital, which is being constructed at a total cost of 13 million Kwacha, is expected to be completed in November this year.

He says the construction works, which started in 2015 were supposed to be completed last year, but that the contractor delayed to move on the site.

He says once completed, the hospital will help people in the district, who are forced to walk long distances, seeking medical services.