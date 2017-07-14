Government challenged to work on a major road in Mambwe

The United Party for National Development UPND has expressed concern at the poor state of Mphomwa-Kapilinkonde-Msoro road in Mambwe district.

UPND Provincial Spokesperson Victor Mbuzi told Breeze News that the road has become impassable.

Mr. Mbuzi says that the road, which passes through an area where a lot of people have settled in farms, needs to be rehabilitated as soon as possible.

He says that this is to facilitate the transportation of farm produce to markets and easy distribution of farming inputs for the next farming season.

Mr. Mbuzi stated that he had confidence that Malambo Member of Parliament, Makebi Zulu is in the position to attend to the problem.

And Mr. Mbuzi further pointed out the need for the Ministry of Education to send teachers to Lutembwe Primary School, which is situated in the same area.

He claimed that the school only has one trained teacher, a situation which is not conducive for pupils, who need enough trained teachers to learn.