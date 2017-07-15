NZP Plus in new project

A 34,000 Kwacha project looking at sexual reproductive health for adolescents has kicked off under NZP Plus in Chipata.

NZP Plus Coordinator Cecilia Sakala says that the project will be implemented in partnership with other organizations that include CSPR, Civil Society for Poverty Reduction, YDF, Youth Development Foundation and Breeze FM.

Mrs. Sakala says that the project involves adolescent participation in planning process for HIV and sexual reproductive health services.

She says that the project has a component for budget monitoring and addressing public resource management gaps.

Mrs. Sakala observed that in most cases young people are not involved when planning for activities involving the adolescents.

Mrs. Sakala says that the project is supposed to be implemented for three years depending on the availability of funds being provided by Action Aid Zambia.