Government acknowledges challenges in solar milling plants

Government has acknowledged that some solar milling plants are less efficient.

Eastern Province Permanent Secretary, Chanda Kasolo, says the solar milling plants are less efficient because of lacking batteries to support the system.

He says government will soon address challenges faced by cooperatives in operating the solar milling plants.

Speaking during the Voice Program on Breeze FM this morning, Mr. Kasolo says he has already discussed with a technical team from China, who have been installing the solar milling plants, and that the only solution is to provide batteries.

He says affected cooperatives should be patient because the issue will soon be addressed as batteries will be supplied to act as a power back up to the system.

He says a named contractor in Chipata is building a facility that will help cooperatives operate their solar milling plants without challenges.

Mr. Kasolo says when the facility is handed over in the next six weeks, cooperatives will be trained on how to operate the solar milling plants.