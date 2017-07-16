Road works start in Kaumbwe Constituency

Rehabilitation and construction of feeder roads in Kaumbwe Constituency in Petauke District has started.

Kaumbwe Constituency Member of Parliament, Listed Tembo, says a fifty-five kilometer road network is currently being constructed under the Ministry of Local Government.

Mr. Tembo says the road will connect a number of villages such as Matonge, Mando, Sanjama, Chizanda and Kanyanga.

He says rehabilitation works on other feeder roads will be done using CDF, the Constituency Development Fund.

Mr. Tembo says the road under construction has been in a deplorable state for over 45 years.

He says this has been affecting farmers especially in Chizanda area, who were completely cut off from Petauke boma.

He says residents in the area are happy over the development because their transportation challenges will now be eased.