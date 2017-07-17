A teacher in Katete murders wife

A teacher of Omelo Mumba Primary School in Katete district has been arrested for allegedly murdering his wife, with her head almost severed from the body.

Eastern Province Police Commissioner, Alex Chilufya has confirmed the gruesome murder, which happened yesterday between 12:30 and 13 hours after a marital dispute.

Mr. Chilufya says that Tobias Mwale aged 33 is reported to have murdered his 26 year old wife identified as Mumba Kalaba, a midwifery at Kasama General Hospital.

He says that a blood socked Machete was found at the scene with head almost severed from the body and cuts on the neck, shoulder and left wrist.

Mr. Chilufya says that the suspect is in Police custody for Murder.